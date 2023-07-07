Customs Generates N100.9bn From Vehicle Importers In 6 Months

The Port Terminal Multiservice Limited (PTML), of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday said it collected N100.9billion from vehicle importers from January to June 2023.

In a a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the command’s public relations officer, Muhammed Yakubu, he said the Customs Area Controllers of the command, Comptroller Saidu Yusuf, said the command has set a record breaking feat of vehicle clearance within three hours from customs control.

The Controller who described the timely clearance of imported vehicles through PTML as a product of holistic compliance involving NCS officers and all port users, urged operatives of the command to sustain and improve upon the tempo of achievement.

According to the CAC, customs officers serving in PTML under his watch have renewed their commitment to always implement government policies relating to trade facilitation, Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and strict observance of World Customs Organisation (WCO) Time Release Study (TRS)

TRS is a strategic and internationally recognized tool to measure the actual time required for the release and/or clearance of goods, from the time of arrival until the physical release of cargo, with a view to finding bottlenecks in the trade flow process and taking necessary measures to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the procedures.