The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has so far generated a total sum of N2.14 trillion in 2022, At the current rate, the agency may not meet up its revenue target of N3.019 trillion with barely two months left in this year.

Comptroller general of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hamid Ali, who disclosed the agency’s revenue performance yesterday, at ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential communication team at the presidential villa, however, maintained that its target for the current year remains to raise about N3.019 trillion.

“We have moved our revenue from N876 billion to N2.14 trillion as at today. We are pushing to achieve N3,019 trillion target by the end of the year, in 2022. But in the worst case scenario, we will hit nothing less than N2.5 trillion at the end of the year.

Ali disclosed that the revenue profile of the Agency was boosted by the imposition of carbonated drinks tax by over 10 per cent,” he said.

He also revealed that the agency has sacked about 2000 of the Agency’s staff in the last seven years.

Ali also said that the agency’s corporate headquarters valued at N19 billion is ready and will be commissioned in the next few weeks by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Customs CG, who noted that the Agency was facing a tough fight against smuggling, added that smugglers are getting more sophisticated in terms of operation and are now using submachine guns, while his men use the regular AK 47 rifles

Ali while speaking on efforts to curb smuggling, noted that the Agency acquired 75 five gear vehicles, which are very effective for anti-smuggling operations as well as gun boats to help combat smuggling

“We have been acquiring speed boats we have taken delivery of new boats, additional 14 built for the creeks and high sea anti-piracy operations.

On efforts to boost revenue, Ali stated that the Nigeria Customs is already working on full electronic automation platform to enable connect to global best practices that will also help monitor Nigeria’s borders.

He noted that the automation platform is ready and will be commissioned any moment by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Ali revealed that once operational, it will improve the Agency’s operations, including blocking revenue leakages

He disclosed that the entire operating process will be automated, to enhance speedy processing and clearance of goods and services.

Ali said the e-platform which is expected to boast revenue growth by about 30 per cent will cost about $3.8b being invested in 20 years, with a projected total revenue $176 billion.

“This is a major key component of the federal government’s diversification program expected to help boost revenue generation, Security and align our processes with the global best practices”

“We are working to perfect this electronic operations, with a system that will help us to identify and block leakages, improve revenue, deal with insecurity along our borders and align our operations with global best practices”

“It will enable clearance of goods and services faster at the ports, with out human interventions and manipulations by dishonest importers and Customs agents

“We are also looking at the fiscal and monetary policy enforcement, while also making sure that we collect whatever is collectible.

He commended President Buhari for banning rice importation, adding that a lot of rice is being smuggled into Nigeria through the Benin Republic borders, which is the highest importers of the rice.