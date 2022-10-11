The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Tuesday, handed over 86 units of forfeited drones to the Nigerian Navy in Abuja.

Presenting the drones, the Comptroller, NCS, Federal Capital Territory Command, Suleiman Bomoi, said the drones were intercepted and seized at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja for lack of End User certificates.

He said the End User Certificate which is issued by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) was a requirement for purchase and import of the drones and other security items into the country.

Bomoi, who represented the Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), said the Service secured court forfeiture for the items before being handed over to the Nigerian Navy.

He said, “The drones are among the things that require End User certificate and the End User certificate is being issued by the National Security Adviser (NSA), so failure to have End User certificate we have to intercept the drones, seize the drones and condemn it and this is exactly what we did.

“We intercepted it from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and we seized it, and we went to High Court to get the condemnation order.

“So at this point I’m directed by the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) to hand over 86 pieces of drone to the Nigerian Navy as part of the cooperation and synergy among the security agencies,” Bomoi said.

The Chief of Training and Operations, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Solomon Agada, who received the drones on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, said the drones will be used appropriately in service to the nation.

He said the gesture was part of the ongoing collaboration within the Services towards ensuring a peaceful Nigeria.

He said, “I’m here on behalf of the Nigerian Navy to receive these drones, as earlier highlighted 86 drones seized by the Nigeria Customs and forfeited to the federal government which have been transferred to the Nigerian Navy.

“I’m here to receive it on behalf of the Nigerian Navy and I can assure you that these drones will be used appropriately in service to the Nigerian Navy and the nation at large.

“I, also on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff extend the appreciation of the Nigerian Navy to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service because this is done as part of the collaboration within the various security agencies in the country and that will continue to be in place as we work together to ensure security for our fatherland.”