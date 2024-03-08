Less than 48 hours after the Seme Border Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), intercepted 400 sacks of grains on the verge of being smuggled into Benin Republic, the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, of the Service said it intercepted three trucks with export-bound foodstuffs.

The trucks which had 880 bags of white beans, 584 bags of onions and 18 bags of dry pepper loaded into them were intercepted on Ajilete/Idiroko Road in Ogun State.

The FOU Zone A Customs Area Controller, Compt Hussein Ejibunu, in a press briefing in Lagos on Friday, said instead of seizing the food items, the Unit ensured the trucks were re-directed to the Nigerian markets where they were sold to Nigerians by the owners.

The Customs boss also raised the alarm over smugglers’ new tactic of smuggling foreign parboiled rice in petroleum jerry cans.

He described the act as not only illegal but also exposes the potential consumers to the risk of eating contaminated grains that have ingested poisonous properties possibly from premium motor spirit (PMS), diesel, or other petroleum products.

“Due to violation of various sections of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, and the federal government import and export prohibition guidelines, we vigorously and relentlessly prosecuted our anti-smuggling campaign which resulted in a total number of 93 seizures, arrest of 9 suspects made to prevent smuggling and protect our national economy. The seizures made are worth a total duty paid value of N751.1million.

“As usual, rice was top on the list of our February 2024 seizures in terms of volume and value. A total of 3,779 X 50kg bags of suspected foreign rice equivalent to over 7 trailer loads worth over N365m were seized from various parts of the South West.

“Other items seized in the month under review include one locally made gun and six pieces of empty cartridges at Abeokuta road, 731 parcels of Indian hemp weighing 482kg, 1 X 40ft container found to contain 286 cartons of new rubber slippers, 7 units of used motorcycles, 28,000 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS) and 2,420 pieces of used tyres.

"Instead of seizing the food items, this Unit ensured the trucks were re-directed to the Nigerian markets where they were sold to Nigerians by the owners.

Ejibunu also disclosed that N78.16million was recovered as revenue into the federation account through the issuance of Demand Notice (DN) on Customs duties that were discovered to be underpaid.

“We also prevented the smuggling of eleven exotic used vehicles worth over N200m into the country through our area of responsibility. Smugglers of these vehicles met our stiff resistance against their duty evasion and deviant behaviour.

“These outcomes were achieved despite the unrepentant behaviours of economic saboteurs who deploy many tricks and antics to beat our checks, but they failed,” the zonal Custom’s boss noted.

In view of the approaching Easter celebration, the Custom’s Unit said has strengthened its intelligence-led anti-smuggling operations strategies to forestall any attempt by smugglers and duty evaders to circumvent the law.