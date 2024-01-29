The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, over the weekend, disclosed that the service will reintroduce 24-hour operation at the nation’s seaports.

LEADERSHIP reports that 24-hour port operations will improve port efficiency and effectiveness as well as decongest the port and make the port compete favourable with contemporaries in West and Central Africa.

However, speaking when he paid a working visit to the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, at the authority’s headquarters, Adeniyi, stated that one of the seaports would be used as a pilot test for the operation.

The Customs boss, however, pledged the service commitment to 24- hour operation but disclosed needs to have round the clock security for other ancillary service providers to key into the operations.

“I’m happy that you made reference to the effort of my controllers in the ports I was discussing with one of them on the issue of 24 hour operations in the port. For those who have been in this environment for quite some time, they will remember that we have actually tried this some 10-15 years ago but we had some issues, some challenges and people said there is a need for security around the port area for the banks to operate.

“We need to maintain round the clock protection and things like that but I believe that we must have to start one way. We must have to start in a way because if we do not make any trial, how do we know we failed.

Before we started the Concessioning of the ports in 2005-2006, there were lots of glitches but gradually we started overcoming them.

“Also, the automation of Customs procedures started with a lot of glitches and now we have perfected them. We have automated virtually all the business processes in Customs and we are still trying to go beyond that, so let us take on board those expected challenges that we have if we start 24 hour operations.

“I will pledge Customs commitment to it and like I told the Controller that on one of those nights, I will lead Customs inspection to a particular Port unannounced to see our operations, to see Customs processing, declarations but you know like I have always said you cannot clap with one hand so when we process and release, terminal operators must be there to load the containers, the people at the gate must be there to open the gates, the shipping companies to do TDO and things like that.

“So, we have to start somewhere even if it means taking a port to run a pilot if that is the route we want to take but somehow, this is the only way in which we can start making mistakes, correct them and then we move forward,” he stated.

Corroborating the Customs CG, the managing director of NPA, Bello-Koko, said the authority, Lagos State government and the Nigeria Police, are working to create an enabling environment for 24 hours operation to thrive.

He stated further that, while the Lagos State government is working to provide illumination along the port access road, the authority is working to illuminate the port premises.

“On 24hrs port operations, we need Customs officers to be working on shifts where we can have cargo clearance and be discharged into the night and for 24 hours. Also, we need the shipping lines and the terminal operators and security agencies to be on their toes for 24 hours so we are working out those modalities.

“The CG is quite supportive to increase trade facilitation, make the port more competitive and also ensure that the cost of doing business in the port is reduced. He has worked with us that the export desk is working properly and we have seen a great increase in the quantity of Cargoes in terms of export.

“On security for 24 hours port operations, we are working with Lagos State government, not only to decongest outside the Ports, but also to provide security and to ensure that when you bring cargo out at night there is safety. Lagos State is working to provide illumination along the Port because when the lights are up on the road, it means you reduce the number of people that will create havoc. We are also ensuring that within the port premises we provide illumination that is to work within the port.”

The NPA helmsman stated that Police has also been brought into providing security because the federal government is serious about port efficiency and increasing productivity.

“We discussed with the Nigerian police and I know that we have Marine police that are operating within the port. The FG is serious about improving port efficiency and increasing it and I believe this government will do whatever it is to achieve it. Very soon, we will see the police brought into this because the Lagos State government is playing a key role in providing security along the port corridor,” he ended.