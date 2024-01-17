The Special Wildlife Office of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) disclosed on Tuesday that it has intercepted over 20,000 kilograms of wildlife on the verge of being smuggled out of the country from poachers in less than three years.

Speaking at the second edition of the Cooperation lunch meeting with Wildlife Justice Commission & U.S. Fish Wildlife Services titled, “Reviewing NCS Illegal Wildlife Cases for the inclusion of Financial Investigation,” held between the service and the Wildlife Justice Commission in Lagos, the Officer Incharge, NCS Special Wildlife Office, Assistant Comptroller Abimbola Animashaun, stated that her office has so far secured 12 convictions of wildlife smugglers.

According to Animashaun, before now, the service recorded no prosecution of suspected poachers, but since the creation of the office, Nigeria has taken a centre stage in the fight against poaching and trafficking of endangered species.

She said, “In kilograms, we have seized over 20 tonnes, that is over 20,000 kilograms of wildlife and endangered species, and it is not just about the arrest but the fact that we have been able to prosecute 12 cases successfully in the past years. That is coming from zero to 12 is a lot. Before 2021, we had zero prosecutions from Nigeria, but now, we have 12 within the past one and a half to two years, that’s commendable.

“It’s a big, huge work that we have done. And it just goes to show that, you know, we are collaborating with other agencies in this fight because no agency can do it all by themselves. But then, without this effort that we have put into it, we probably won’t be here talking about achievements today. So it is a huge success,” Animashaun stated.

She further stated that apart from the 12 convictions recorded, there are a series of ongoing court cases awaiting final judgement.

“As of today, apart from the conviction, we have a series of court cases in court at hand, and I’m sure we would have convictions from these cases in the court and also, we have found out that the pangolin is still the most trafficked mammal currently,” she said.

Also speaking, the Attachee of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Brian Gorgeous reiterated U.S. government support and commitment to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) through training, equipment, and other areas of needs.

“Well, the U.S. government will focus on assisting Nigeria Customs Service the best way we can in some of these border areas that may be porous and may be seeing an influx of wildlife-related products undeclared.

“I think that the Nigerian Customs Service is doing a great job. We’re here to assist and to implement some training and some other areas where we feel we may be able to help NCS do a little bit better. Over the last several years, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has made great strides in international investigations, which is one of the reasons that I’m here. And that’s an area that we see we can assist Nigeria Customs Service,” he stated.

He, however, commended the service for their effort in combating smuggling and poaching of wildlife, thereby, calling for improvement in strategies.

“Right now, we are going to start implementing some of the strategies that myself and Abimbola and Nigeria Customs Service have talked about. We are at the point now where we’re actually going to stop talking so much and start doing more.

Like any agency around the world, whether in Nigeria or in the United States of America, we have to adapt and change with the criminal elements. They change, we also need to change. So, as government agents, we need to learn and adapt in order to overcome, and that’s part of the reason that I am here to assist,” he stated.