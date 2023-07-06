Customs Seizes N4.02bn Smuggled Rice, Petrol In Lagos, Ogun

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday, disclosed that, it intercepted 62 trucks load of foreign parboiled rice and 218,575 litres of premium Motor Spirit also known as Petrol worth N4.02billion smuggled into the country from neighbouring Benin Republic.

The contrabands that were seized in the last 6 months from various smugglers’ hideouts in Lagos, Ogun include: 14,015 parcels of Indian Hemp; 1,064 bales of used clothing; 450 drums of carbide; 2 containers of unprocessed wood and 1,448 pieces of foreign rugs.

Others are: 30 units of used motorcycles; 44 units of foreign used vehicles; 860 cartons of foreign poultry products and 833 pieces of used tyres.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP after a press briefing in Ikeja, the acting Customs Area Controllers (CAC), Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu, said the seizures were intercepted in the last six months.

He further stated that, they were seized in the South Western part of the country, saying, the foreign parboiled rice were ferried through bush paths using motorcycles and rickety vehicles as means of conveyance.

He said: “within the first six months of the year, our activities resulted in a high volume and value of seizures with some suspects arrested. We also succeeded in preventing the entry of dangerous or harmful substances like illicit drugs into the society.