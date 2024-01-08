Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘B’ said it has arrested four suspects in connection with seizure of 37 bales and four rolls of police Camouflage uniforms alongside other items discovered in a truck.

The Comptroller of the FOU Dalha Wada Chedi who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the unit within November and December 2023, said within the period under review, 71 seizures of 12 different items were also intercepted at various locations in the Zone.

He said, remarkably among the seized items was the arrest made on the 15th December, 2023 at about 1400hrs, “the operatives of the Unit arrested a container truck based on credible intelligence along the Lokoja-Abuja expressway suspected to be conveying prohibited items. After a 100% physical examination, Thirty-Seven Bales and Four (4) Rolls of Nigeria Police Camouflage Uniforms alongside other different items were discovered in the truck. Four (4) suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure”.

The comptroller said, considering the nature of the items and its possibility of being utilised for nefarious activities by unscrupulous elements, the seized police camouflage uniforms, the four suspects together with the means of conveyance were all handed over to the State Director, Department of State Security (DSS) Kaduna State Command on Wednesday 27 December 2023 for further investigation and possible prosecution in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration and having obtained necessary approval from the Comptroller-General of Customs.

“It is also pertinent to let you know that the seizures were made in different parts of the Zone with the Duty Paid Value of N406.9 million only.

“The breakdown showed that, due to the positive use of credible intelligence by the FOU, Zone B operatives, Eight used vehicles as well as Two means of conveyance were impounded during the period.

“Also as a result of the constant patrol of our operatives, the Unit was able to seize 195 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each), which would have made their ways into the markets, and consumed by the people, despite the hazards, some of such imported grains posed to health.

“The vigilance of the operatives of the Unit during the period, likewise led to the interception and seizure of 877 Jerry-cans (25 litres each) of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS). However in line with the extant laws and guidelines as directed by the Customs Headquarters, the PMS that were seized have been auctioned and the proceeds remitted to the coffers of the federal government”.

Other seizures made during the period include; 240 bales of Foreign Second Hand Clothing, 10 Jerry-cans of Foreign Refined Vegetable Oil (25 litres each), 415 Cartons of Foreign Spaghetti, Macaroni and Couscous, 349 Cartons of Foreign New Shoes (Unisex), 500mg of 3,400 Sachets of Foreign Amoxicillin and 35 Cartons of Foreign Flame Lighters.

“Beyond this, suffice to say that despite the value of the 17 seizures made within the period, as stated above, we are proud to say that the Unit has seized hard drugs and other assorted goods at various intervals in the Year 2023 worth about Four Billion Naira (N4 billion) in Duty Paid Value(DPV) from 1st January to 31st December, 2023. This represents a 100 per cent increase in seizures made above the total DPV of N2,345,155,577.38 that was seized in the year 2022. It is also an indication that the operatives of the Unit have up-the-ante in the fight against smuggling in the Zone.

“At this juncture, let me on behalf of all the Officers and Men of the Unit; reiterate my commitment at enforcing the Federal Government Fiscal policies in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as our operatives are battle-ready to carry out our mandate effectively”.

The Comptroller assured that the operatives of the Unit in this New Year 2024 are poised like never before, to foil all attempts by smugglers at importing any prohibited goods into its area of jurisdiction as well as recover all underpaid duties into the government’s coffers.

He urged all well-meaning Nigerians to continue to provide relevant information to the Unit, that would aid in combating smuggling for the benefit of the Nigerian economy.