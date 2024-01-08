The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has affirmed its readiness to collaborate with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), in order to aid the digitisation of its services and monitoring corrupt practices in public institutions.

The director-general, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, who made this known during a courtesy visit on him by members of staff of ICPC, led by the chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, averred that automation of the ICPC will up the ante in tackling corruption to a large extent in the country.

Abdullahi, however, asserted that automation is a journey and not a one off process, adding that, “We have over two hundred and ninety-three processes to automate but we are selecting them one after the other to achieve the goal of the Agency. We do this for other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) also, we have other initiatives in place to help them achieve digital transformation.

Speaking on training, NITDA’s DG stated that, “NITDA organises a lot of trainings and has a technical Working Group which started about three years ago, and saddled with the task of training representatives from different MDAs who are later asked to nominate people that will become champions to promote digital transformation in their respective organisations.

We train them on e-Government and digital transformation in general, so that they can start the advocacy within their MDAs.

“Moreso, we help some MDAs through the journey, like two years ago, Shippers Council came to us, we helped them with trainings, they documented their processes and have started automation. Also, we are currently working with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).”

He reiterated the fact that although technology is a tool, if the supposed users are not ready to utilise it and open to its endless possibilities, then, the expected results would never be attained. “If your processes are not optimised and re-engineered, it will be difficult to automate your services”, the DG stressed.

Abdullahi, therefore, affirmed that the Agency is open to supporting the Commission in its digitisation quest as well as collaborating on any other critical areas.

“Digital Transformation is a journey, it is not a one off initiative or project that you will execute and you are done, no, it is a journey which needs continuous improvement and we are willing to go on this journey with you,” he added.

Earlier, the ICPC chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, who summarily briefed the DG and his team on the purpose of the visit said that the possibility of fighting corrupt practices and other related offences without utilising technology is minute.

“When you look at the mandate of ICPC, the first responsibility is to ensure that it helps in preventing corruption, then investigate issues of corruption, prosecute, where there is a clear case of corruption, established through investigation. So, with a lot of changes observed over the years, particularly, since the creation of the Commission in 2000, we believe that aligning or collaborating with NITDA to digitise our processes will boost our services and speed up deliverables,” Aliyu noted.

The ICPC chairman further stressed on the importance of technology to the overall performance of the Commission, as he expressed the hope that the digitisation process will make the Organisation more transparent, accountable, and effective, which will invariably spur the Nigerian people to have confidence in the Commission.