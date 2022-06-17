The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has withdrawn two of its staff in Oju local government area of Benue State from the field and issued them a query for demanding payment from registrants during the continuous voters’ registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

A statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday, signed by the State administrative secretary of INEC, Shehu Abdulwahab, said the Commission was deeply concerned over the development.

As an immediate measure to arrest the ugly situation, Abdulwahab said the Commission has withdrawn the two staff and replaced them.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to reports that two (2) of our Staff in Oju LGA were alleged to have demanded payment of a fee before registering citizens as voters in the Local Government.

“The Commission is deeply concerned over this development as provisions have been made to our Offices across the State to ensure hitch-free exercise at No cost to the citizens.

“As an immediate measure to arrest the ugly situation, the Commission has withdrawn the two (2) Staff from the field, issued them query and replaced them with another set of staff.”

Furthermore, he said all the Electoral Officers in the 23 local government area offices in the State have been directed to warn their staff to desist from extorting money from registrants before registering them.

He reiterated that voter registration is absolutely free.

“For the avoidance of doubt, INEC wishes to reiterate to the good people of Benue State that voter registration is absolutely free

“The Commission assures the citizens of its commitment to serve them efficiently throughout the registration period and beyond.

“Any observed abnormalities in any registration centre should be promptly reported,” he stated.