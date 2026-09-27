The Czech Republic captured its 12th Billie Jean King Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Ukraine, preventing Ukraine from winning the competition for the first time.

Wimbledon finalists Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova both won in straight sets. Muchova, the Wimbledon runner-up, gave the Czechs the lead by defeating Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Noskova then sealed the title with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) win over world No. 7 Elina Svitolina.

It was the Czech Republic’s first title in the event since 2018. The nation is now the second-most successful in tournament history, behind the United States, which has 18 titles.

The victory was also Barbora Strycova’s first as captain. She had previously won three titles as a player. The Czech team dropped only one set throughout the tournament.

The Czechs had earlier eliminated Great Britain in the quarter-finals in Shenzhen, China. Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong described them at the time as “the strongest team here.”