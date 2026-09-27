Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres has admitted that a lack of regular starts under manager Mikel Arteta can be frustrating, but insists he remains focused on making the most of his opportunities.

The Sweden international, speaking to Swedish broadcaster SVT, also addressed speculation surrounding his future, saying a full pre-season helped him prepare for the new campaign with his attention firmly on Arsenal.

“Of course, there was a lot of speculation. But I had a full pre-season, and it felt good. I was fully focused on Arsenal,” Gyökeres said.

The 28-year-old acknowledged that being left on the bench is difficult, particularly for a striker eager to score goals and contribute to the team.

“Of course, it’s frustrating, no matter where you are. You always want to be on the pitch and make a contribution, score goals,” he said.

“It can be frustrating at times, but I just try to do my best when I get the chance and focus on what I can control.”

Gyökeres also reflected positively on Arsenal’s 2025/26 campaign, when the club ended a 22-year wait to win the Premier League title.

“It felt good last season; we won the league and did well in all the other competitions too. Of course, we could have won another title, but winning the Premier League after a 22-year wait is certainly something to be proud of,” he said.

Kai Havertz has frequently been preferred in the central striker role, restricting Gyökeres’ Premier League starts.

However, Havertz’s recent muscle injury sustained while on international duty could provide Gyökeres with an opportunity for a longer run in Arteta’s starting XI when club football resumes.