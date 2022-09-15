The D-8 Countries Organization for Economic Cooperation, has reiterated its earlier promise to support Nigeria’s power sector reforms.

Secretary general of the D-8, Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam made this known during his visit the management and staff of Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc. (NBET) in Abuja, yesterday.

Recall that the secretary general had also made similar promise when he received in audience some members of the board of directors of NBET, who visited Republic of Turkiye earlier this month to sign a partnership with Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST), a foremost Turkish energy firm.

Speaking at NBET office yesterday, Imam expressed satisfaction about the immense opportunities in the Nigerian power sector and pledged to collaborate for the sustainable development of the sector.

The D-8, also known as Developing-8, is an organisation for development cooperation among the following countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Speaking during the visit, the managing director/chief executive officer of NBET, Dr. Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, acknowledged the mutual relation and cooperation between both organizations, and the latter’s support in facilitating collaboration among the D-8 member countries, especially in energy development and economic growth.