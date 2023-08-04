DAC International Ritual And Traditional Festival Calls For Performances

Jim Caviezel Movie Outruns Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible : Dead Reckoning Part One, Others @ Box Office

Actor Jim Caviezel’s movie Sound of Freedom is crushing it at the box office.

According to CNBC and Fandomwire.com, The $14.5 million film has grossed a total N151 million at the local box office, compared to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning which earned less than $140 million, and Vin Diesel’s franchise sequel, Fast X that earned below $145 million to an international audience.

Sound of Freedom is actor’s second project, after The Passion of the Christ (2004) which has brought him international fame and spotlight. It tells the real-life story of former FBI staff, Tim Ballard, who quit his job to rescue a girl from ruthless child traffickers with global networks. The real Tim Ballard has for years formed an organisation devoted to rescuing the over 10 million children trafficked and across with world, with thousands trafficked through the United States.

Since its release, former US President, Donald Trump has had a private screening of the film, with notable politicians in attendance, who seemed to have enjoyed the film.

In one of his TV interviews, Caviezel said the film was overwhelming for his friend, actor and director of The Passion of the Christ, Mel Gibson who was in tears post watching the dramatic thriller.