The minister of Transport, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has said that the declaration of Dala Inland Dry Port as port of origin and destination in Kano was part of the federal government’s commitment to decongest existing sea ports and extend Shipping business into the hinterland .

He said yesterday the Dala dry port has became fully certified and declared as port of origin and destination by the federal government.

Sambo who made the disclosure at an event held in Kano said the declaration of the port came after 20 years of its concessional agreement.

He said with the declaration, the dry port is empowered to operate shipping businesses including clearing and forwarding of Cargoes directly from anywhere in the world to Kano state.

According to him, the completion and subsequent declaration of Dala Inland Dry Port commenced in 2006 when the Federal government approved Six dry ports across the Country to boost the nation’s revenue in non-oil sector.

The minister stressed that the critical transport infrastructures build on Public Private Partnership and transfer model are targeted to facilitate economic viability within the country and enhance tran-Africa free trade agreement with neighboring countries

On his part, the executive secretary, Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime declared the unveiling of Dala Inland Dry Port as port of origin and destination would ease means of doing business for importers and exporters in the hinterland.

” Nigeria’s territory is broad and if you can be able to move Shipping into the hinterland you can imagine the level of economic activities you would attract. So, Dala Inland Dry port is a game changer that would transform trade and economy in Nigeria and other neighbouring Countries”.

Kano state acting governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna reitrated government commitment to provide enabling environment to sustain business opportunity and protect the critical transport infrastructure.

The acting governor maitains that Kano state government had invested over N2.5 billion on the dry port on construction of accessible road network, electricity and other basic infrastructure to attract investors.

He expressed satisfaction on the declaration of Dry Port as port of origin and destination which he said would generate job opportunities to the teaming youths in the state.