Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Illiya Damagum, on Tuesday, formally handed over to the party’s leadership to the Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC).

The tenure of the past NWC ends on December 8, amid a legal tussle with the camp led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The handover event, held at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, was attended by some former members of the NWC.

Damagum said members of the new NWC have been saddled with the responsibility of putting the party together.

The former chairman said their experience will be a guide to the new leadership of the party.

Noting that the Turaki leadership emerged at a time of challenges, he said, “The beauty of it is that we were able to surmount all the obstacles that we faced and we will continue to surmount them.”

He described the future of the PDP is bright and that it is still the party to beat. “That’s why they lose sleep about PDP. They keep putting different hurdles in our way, but God will see us through. We are positive. God is a just God; He does not support injustice. “

Damagun added that those causing the crisis in the party might get respite for a while, but assured that they will face the consequences of their actions.

For his part, Turaki commended the immediate past NWC for their efforts and assured that he would continue to work for the party.