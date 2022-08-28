The executive vice chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Prof. Umar Danbatta, has urged Nigerians to protect telecommunications infrastructure against vandalism in order not to jeopardise the quality of service from service providers.

He gave this charge yesterday at the 2022 edition of Youth, Civil Society and Stakeholders summit on curbing the disruption and vandalization of telecom, power oil and gas, marine, railway, education, health and other critical infrastructure in Nigeria during the elections held in Abuja.

He said; ‘‘Communication and connectivity is now a right to every citizen and when telecoms infrastructure is tampered with, it will automatically disrupt quality of experience and service they receive.

Dandatta, who was represented by the Head Corporate Communications of the Commission, Nnnenna Ukaoha, called for collective action by the youth and community

leaders to safeguard critical infrastructure from possible attacks to sustain investors’ confidence and economic growth.

In his remarks, the Inspector General of Police, who was represented by Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Counter- Terrorism Unit, Nigerian Police, Iwo Nemi, said the force have been engaging in series of training and execution of strategies to curb incidence of vandalism of infrastructure and called for citizens cooperation to tackle the menace.