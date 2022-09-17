The management of Dangote Cement Plc has disclosed that the expected 100 N5 million star-prize winners in its on-going Bag of Goodies National Consumer Promo, Season 3 would be offered the opportunity to be signed on as its cement distributors if they so wish.

The company said this in Ilorin, Kwara state during the week at the presentation of N20 million cash to three star-prize winners and five other one million Naira winners that the move was to ensure the winners invest the money profitable and become business owners.

Regional sales director, South-West, Dangote Cement, Mr. Tunde Mabogunje, while welcoming the winners and guests to the presentation ceremony said, the economic situation informed the decision to ensure that the winning prize money is judiciously applied by its customers who won while the promo lasts.

Mabogunje stated that the promotion was specifically designed to alleviate poverty among the customers giving the global biting economic reality, noting that, the chairman of Dangote Cement, Aliko Dangote is a compassionate person who cherishes wealth distribution.

He urged the customers to continue to patronise Dangote Cement so as to widen their chances of winning pointing out that those who won N5 million never expected they could win so much money and that no matter how bad the nation’s economy is, the star prize of N5 million would go a long way in easing the economic tension in homes.

The Dangote Cement boss stated that the company has put in extra effort to ensure that all variety of the cement brand are available in the market so that no category of its customers are denied participation in the promo on account of lack of any brand in the market.

In his own remark, the company’s head, Route to Market, Mr. Kayode Akin-Bamidele explained the process involved in winning prizes in the promo, saying that, it was specifically designed to guarantee winning without the customers going through any lucky dip or a draw sort of.

Speaking further on the distributorship opportunity, Akin-Bamidele said, it was a deliberate plan to help the winners invest their prize money to generate more money, noting that, the situation in the country is seen by the Dangote Cement management as demanding that the company serves as business advisor to its teeming customers to generate wealth.

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Kwara State Zonal coordinator, Mr. Henry Ozobialu who was represented by the Public Affairs manager, Mr. Bala Ojile, said the Commission was satisfied with the clean and transparent process adopted by Dangote Cement in running the promo.

According to him, the Commission would not have endorsed the promo if it found out that it was not genuine but that the presence of the Commission at the prize presentation ceremony was an attestation to the genuineness of the consumer promo.