Foremost entrepreneur and President of the Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the positive impact of the Naira for crude swap deal on the Nigerian economy, which has led to reduction in prices of petroleum products in the country.

To provide succour to Nigerians, Dangote recently reduced the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N970 to N899.50 at its refinery loading gantry and provided generous credit terms to marketers.

“To ensure that this price reduction gets to the end consumer, we have signed a partnership with MRS to sell petrol from its retail outlets nationwide at N935 per litre,” he added. This price has already commenced in Lagos, and it will be offered nationwide from Monday.

In his statement, he called on other oil marketers such as the NNPC Retail and all other marketers, “to work with us to ensure that Nigerians enjoy high-quality petrol at discounted prices.”

According to him, “The Dangote Refinery is for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians. We will therefore continue to work with various value chain players to deliver high quality petrol at cheaper prices. Our aim is for all Nigerians to have ready access to high quality petroleum products that are good for their vehicles, good for their health, and good for their pockets.”

Recall that in September, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) under the leadership of President Tinubu approved the sale of crude to local refineries in Naira and corresponding purchase of petroleum products in Naira. The move, which commenced on October 1, led to reduced pressure on the dollar and ensured the stability of the local currency.

Dangote thanked Nigerians for their unwavering support and the government for creating an enabling environment for the domestic refining industry.