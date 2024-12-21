The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has expressed concern over the spate of insecurity in the country and assured of it readiness to tackle the menace of insurgency, oil theft and other maritime crimes in the coastal areas of Akwa Ibom State and the Gulf of Guinea region.

Soliciting the cooperation of the Akwa Ibom Dtate government during a courtesy call on Governor Umo Eno at the Government House, Uyo, the State capital, the leader of the NAF delegation, Air Commodore A. H. Idris, said the visit became necessary in order to enlist the governor’s support to take over the airstrip in the coastal area of Eket local government area of the State as NAF’s operational base.

He noted that the base, when established, would serve as a Forward Operating Base “to extend air power for national security, protection of territorial integrity, critical oil assets as well as support the drive to promote a thriving blue economy.”

Responding, Governor Eno assured the NAF of his administration’s readiness to give the necessary support, to enable it establish an operational base in the State.

He stressed that the State government was committed to ensuring peace and security, adding that the presence of the Air Force will complement the overall security architecture of the State.

He noted that the State had enjoyed the presence of the Army and Navy, but only has a skeletal presence of the NAF, and appreciated the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, for chosing to have a base in the State.