Daniel Victor Nkanu, a student of Intimacy with Christ International, has won the MTN mPulse Spelling Bee competition, following in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Kate Ene-David, also from the same school.

The 12-year-old prodigy from Nasarawa State showcased remarkable composure and unwavering focus, outshining 19 other top finalists in an intense showdown at the grand finale held at the MTN Rooftop, MTN Headquarters, Ikoyi Lagos. In a tournament spanning nearly three hours, Daniel emerged as the undisputed champion.

For the first time in the competition’s history, the ultimate decision was reached through a spell-off, as Daniel and first runner-up Adeolu Oluwadamilola flawlessly spelt all the championship words. However, in the nail-biting spell-off, Daniel’s linguistic prowess soared as he effortlessly conquered eight words, leaving Adeolu trailing with just one.

Former champion Ene-David, now 15 years old, and a schoolmate of Daniel’s, placed the Spelling Bee sash around his neck after he was officially declared the winner by Bee Master Titus Bankole.

Daniel’s triumph secured not only the title but also the esteemed position of MTN’s One-Day CEO, alongside a substantial ₦2.5 million educational grant, a laptop, a phone, and an MTN mPulse goody bag. Moreover, his school, Intimacy with Christ International, will receive 10 laptops and 10 5G modems to fortify digital literacy and bolster the school’s ICT laboratory.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the spotlight wasn’t exclusive to Daniel. First runner-up Adeolu Oluwadamilola secured a notable ₦1.5 million educational grant, a laptop, and a brand-new phone. Meanwhile, second runner-up Ajibola Flourish walked away with a commendable ₦1 million educational grant, a laptop, and a phone.

Acknowledging the broader spectrum of achievers, educational grants of ₦200,000 were awarded to spellers placing from 4th to 10th position, each accompanied by an MTN mPulse goody bag. Additionally, those ranking between 11th to 20th received ₦100,000 educational grants and the MTN mPulse goody bag. Remarkably, teachers/coaches of the second runner-up, first runner-up, and the Spelling Bee Champion were also honoured with cash prizes of N200,000, N300,000, and N500,000 respectively.