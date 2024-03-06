The Nigerian entertainment space, especially the music industry, constantly expands with global feats. While the likes of popular artistes like Wizkid, Davido, Burnaboy, Tems, and Tiwa Savage, keep making the country proud, young talents are also gearing up to keep the flag flying.

One of the fastest-growing and most talented singers, Daniel Chikwem, popularly known as Danypreez, whose niche is Afrobeats genre, is also part of the budding artistes who are seriously attracting attention from different parts of the country.

Daniel Chikwem, who prides himself as one of the gatekeepers of Afrobeats, has had beautiful and highly rated songs that have enjoyed worldwide listenership.

Afrobeat lovers fell in love with this special one, who is unique in his delivery. He goes by the name Danypreez after the release of his last music titled “Brotherman” where he did justice to the song catching the attention of music lovers from all shores of the world of Afro best lovers. He kept getting requests for him to drop a body of work because of the love. Now he feels ‘yes it is right’ for him to do so for his esteemed fans and he promised to drop a six-song Extended Play (EP) for all music lovers with different tastes and styles.

Danypreez said: “I am doing this for you and I will give you music that will give you joy and connect with you all.

Thank you for the warm welcome and I am always here to satisfy your music needs.”