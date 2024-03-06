The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted a truckload containing 400 bags of beans valued at N61.4 million.

A statement posted on the Service’s official X handle, formerly Twitter, disclosed that the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Timi Bomodi made the announcement of the seizure during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Bomodi further said that revealed that the seized beans will be auctioned to the public.

“The seized beans, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N61,450,000.00, have been deposited in the Government warehouse for safekeeping and are set to be auctioned to the public,” Bomodi stated.

The briefing also outlined the Seme Area Command’s anti-smuggling activities from January to February 2024.

The Area Controller also reported 168 interventions by the Command resulting in the seizure of various items including foreign parboiled rice, petroleum, vehicles, general merchandise, illicit drugs, and locally manufactured guns.

He gave the combined values of the seized items from the seizures at N365,888,696.00.

Bomodi added that during the period, thirteen suspects were apprehended with six granted administrative bail while three persons were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), one to the Nigeria Police, while three remain in custody.

In terms of revenue generation, Bomodi disclosed the Command’s ambitious yearly target of N7.875 billion, representing a 400 per cent increased from the previous year.

“Despite challenges, the Command collected ₦1,160 billion in January and February 2024, accounting for 88% of the expected revenue,” Bomodi said.

On the export front, the Seme Area Command processed 184 declarations for 43 items weighing 65,185.96 MT, with an FOB value of N13.057 billion.

Revenue collected for the Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) amounted to N65.337 million, supplemented by N24.407 million as an export surcharge for previously imported goods.

Comptroller Bomodi assured the public of the Nigeria Customs Service’s unwavering commitment to its responsibilities.

He noted that these there are challenging times demanding more formidable defense at the Seme/Krake Joint Border Post as criminals become more desperate and daring.