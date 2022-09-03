Engr. Abejide Perfect Dare is the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Olajide Farms & Agro Allied Enterprise, located in Abuja. The company is into integrated farm, major in egg production and exotic birds.

Abejide, a graduate of Agricultural Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, currently in his mid-forties married with kids, is a young enterprising banker who believes in looking ahead and seeking greater challenge.

According to him, out of a deep thought of a pseudo-disengagement from work some 12 years ago, “I was forced to have an alternative source of income and that took me to farming and I decided to go into poultry farming by attaching myself to a specialist to mentor me. I was so lucky to get a nice mentor who is ready to ensure that I am not disappointed at the end. I started the business with 600 birds as I went in straight for layers in a rented farm.

“It was a bit tough and demanding at the start, having to spend my entire weekend in the farm and resuming work on Monday, day in and day out. As soon as my birds begin to lay, there was a dramatic change as I no longer wait for salary to be paid but always liquid through the month.

“As I begin to grow older, I began to feel the need to be independent and working for myself. This was after I have been able to grow my flock to 3,000 birds with some lower ruminants by the side to compliments the egg business.

“We moved to our permanent side three years after the commencement of the business, from where we have been expanding and acquiring more land for the business.”

There are challenges in every business and this business is of no difference, he said. The first challenge he listed was inability to create time for the business. “Secondly, the theft, an average farm worker is always looking for a way to make additional income from the farm owner. I had to overcome this by closer monitoring of the birds or stock as well as paying my staff well and as at when due to reduce theft.

“Another challenge is unavailability of funds. The required funds for the business are not always available and this problem will always be there. Overcoming this will require one to be very prudent and accountable to the last kobo.

“Also, disease outbreak can kill a farm in less than a week. The solution is practicing Bio-security and restriction of outsiders to the flocks.”

Abejide said: “in this business, we have been able to build a fortune and God has always been faithful. I have to resign from my employment in the bank four years ago to go into full fledge farming. At first, it was hard but with persistence and dedication we have grown made me an employer of labour.

“Simple as it may sound, I will advise anyone going into a business to ensure that such business is what he/she has passion for. This is key as you will be earning cash while doing what you like.”