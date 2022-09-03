Devastating effects of pest and insects which could lead to illness, lost of farm produce and properties was the main reason while government introduced the use of pesticides and insecticides as an effective means to control them, the founder, AnitaRowl Cleaning & Logistics in Lagos state, Anita Emelue told LEADERSHIP.

For instance, malaria spreads when a mosquito becomes infected with the disease after biting an infected person, and the infected mosquito then bites a non-infected person, Emelue said, adding that, current statistics from World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that Nigeria accounts for about 31.9 per cent of the global malaria deaths, recording 200,000 deaths in 2021.

In terms of Agriculture, Emelue said, pests are one of the most significant factors that affect productivity and profitability in crop production and this explains the importance of pest control with pesticides.

Fumigation operators are needed everywhere. They are needed by food processing companies, diary factories, confectionaries, large farm, government and factories dealing with perishable goods and raw materials.

“Also, insecticides and pesticides are used to control deadly insects and pests at factories, offices and even at home, making fumigation business very lucrative in Nigeria” Emelue stated.Starting the business

To excel in this business, one needs to do the following:

Training

To start the business, Emelue said, one needs training. “You need to know the right equipment and the right quantity of chemicals to use for the control of insects, rodents or pests. You also need to learn how to protect yourself, because you are dealing with deadly chemicals which can be harmful to your health. You can learn the job from a professional,” she averred.

CAC Registration

After that, she said, the next thing to do is to register company’s name with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and then join the Pest Control Association of Nigeria (PECAN).

Funding

After registration, she said, its time to seek for fund, adding that, “You need funds to buy the necessary equipment and chemicals. For starters, you just need fogging machine, motorised sprayer and masks and other safety uniforms, among others. All the machines needed for fumigation roughly cost N500,000 to N800,000. However, for starters, you don’t need to buy all the machines at once. You select the ones that you need at the moment.

“After buying the equipment, you can either buy insecticides and pesticides or you wait to have a client before buying them. But due to the rate prices of chemicals are increasing by the day, I would advice that you buy the insecticides and pesticides, (that is, if you have the money).”

Marketing

Fumigating business soar, due to referrals, word of mouth and aggressive marketing, like going to schools, factories, offices etc, Emelue stated, adding that, ‘for starter, you can also use your social media handles to sell yourself.’

Profitability

There is huge profit in the fumigating business, Emelue stated, noting that, for her company, she can charge up to N60,000 for fumigating a duplex and N150,000 to N300,000 for a plaza.

Secret to success in the Business

“You must learn the job very well, because the sustainability of your business depends mostly on referrals and retaining of clients. Before giving quotation to your clients, ensure you visit the place and know the latest price of chemicals.

“You must be passionate about the business. It may not be easy for starters, but with determination you will get there. You must treat all your clients as ‘VIPs’.

“I must reiterate the importance of marketing your self and your business. You need to advertise yourself , especially, through social media. You should not be ashamed to tell others about your business. You can start with your family members, your neighbors and people living in your streets. You need to print posters and flyers. You can also send bulk SMS to a targeted audience which may need your services. Also, consider running social media adverts.

“You can also get customers by hanging banners and large cards on electric poles and road junction. Once you can afford it, you can also advertise in the newspaper and environmental magazines,” she pointed out.