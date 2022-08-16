The nation’s electricity supply crisis could worsen from tomorrow as the organised labour has directed workers in the power sector to down tools and commence an indefinite strike over pending labour issues with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The aggrieved workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, are scheduled to picket the Abuja national headquarters of TCN today as a prelude to the strike,

In a circular entitled “Call to Action” and addressed to senior assistant general secretaries and zonal organising secretaries, dated August 15, 2022, the general secretary of NUEE, Joe Ajaero, directed them to ensure total compliance, vowing to paralyse operations of TCN nationwide over anti-masses activities.

“You are hereby enjoined to mobilise immediately for a serious picketing of TCN Headquarters and stations nationwide over the directive by the TCN Board that all PMs in acting capacity going to AGM must appear for promotion interview.

“This directive is in contravention of our conditions of service and career progression paths, and unilaterally done without the relevant stakeholders.

‘’This action takes effect from Tuesday 16th August, 2022 and total withdrawal of services commences on Wednesday 17th August, 2022. Ensure full compliance in all the stations nationwide.”