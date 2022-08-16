Nigeria’s fastest growing business newspaper, NATIONAL ECONOMY Newspaper, is transitioning into a weekly newspaper from August 29.

The Abuja-based daily newspaper, which debuted on Thursday, February 20, 2020, has redefined business journalism in Nigeria with in-depth investigative business and economy reports in the last two years and seven months.

According to the Head of Story, NATIONAL ECONOMY, Bayo Amodu, the transition is aimed at serving the newspaper’s readers and business partners better as there will not be any reduction in the quality of its contents. The newspaper maintains a vibrant online presence at www.nationaleconomy.com.

He said, “In line with the vision of NATIONAL ECONOMY Newspaper to be the unmatched medium in presenting Nigeria’s economic news and data to the public and private sectors in an authoritative, factual and analytical manner, we shall continuously serve you, our teeming audience better.

‘‘As you know, we have become known and accepted by business and economy news consumers as a brand that meets the highest standard of business reportage. Digitally, our e-paper, which transcends geographical (local, national and diaspora) boundaries, garners hundreds of thousands of daily read.

‘‘Our website, nationaleconomy.com also attracts numerous readers. We believe this transition will afford us the opportunity to bring to you deeper, more incisive and authoritative business and economy news reports, analysis and news commentaries.

‘‘Your regular pages and columns in the newspaper like The Nigerian Economy, Fiscal Policy, Growth, Agribusiness, Competition, Technology, Business Matters, Clicksend, The Analyst, All Angles Considered, Ecommerce, Beyond The Headlines and so on are still part of the newspaper.

‘‘The weekly edition will maintain the characteristics of its daily newspaper which gained fame for being the best business publication in Nigeria. The management of the newspaper equally appreciate our readers, advertisers among other partners for their support over the years.’’