A philanthropist Alhaji Aliyu Dauda has donated a block of three classrooms and a borehole to Maraba Ward in Sarkin Pawa of Munya local government area of Niger State.

While unveiling the building, Dauda described the gesture as one of his ways of giving back to the society.

He said his goal was to help increase access to quality education to enable the younger generation to participate in nations development.

Dauda said the borehole was drilled three different times on different locations in the area before the neatest water came out.

He said while water is an essential commodity to mankind; it was not available to most communities hence his resolve to take up the project gap.

Dauda stressed that the scarcity, and the stress of getting good water in the rural community kept increasing daily hence the decision to provide one.

Meanwhile, the community youth leader, Alhaji Hassan Nura, has commended Dauda for his kind gesture.

He prayed that God would continue to enrich him and assured the donor of adequate management and maintenance of the facility.