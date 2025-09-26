National chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) David Mark and former secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal, held a closed-door meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday night in Abuja. The meeting came shortly after ADC leaders held a strategy session. Besides Mark and Lawal, the ADC spokesman, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, was at the meeting.

Although the meeting was still ongoing as of press time, it was learnt that it was to interface with and brief the former president on activities within the coalition party, a source said.

Recall that PDP has been wooing Jonathan to return to its fold and fly the party’s flag in 2027. Jonathan and Peter Obi had also met two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Jonathan has said democracy will endure in Africa when leaders imbibe integrity, humility and respect institutional processes.

The former president stated this on his X handle congratulating the people of Malawi for the peaceful conduct of their recent election.

Jonathan who also felicitated with the President-elect, H.E. Peter Arthur Mutharika, on his victory, commended the incumbent, President Lazarus Chakwera, “for his sportsmanship in conceding defeat even before the final results were announced.”

He said the outcome of the Malawi election is a powerful testament to the resilience of its citizens and a reflection of the maturity of its political system.

“As Africans, our democracy endures when those we choose lead with integrity, humility, and respect for institutional processes.

“May this moment in Malawi inspire other nations to uphold the sanctity of the vote, to accept outcomes gracefully, and to always put the interests of the people above political ambition.”

He described Malawi’s example as a beacon of hope and a lesson in democratic maturity for Africa.

“I urge the President-elect to be magnanimous in victory and to sustain this culture of political tolerance and unity even after the elections,” he added.