Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been officially inducted as a voting member of the Recording Academy, the body behind the prestigious Grammy Awards.

The move gives the ‘Feel’ crooner, who secured three Grammy nominations in 2024, a direct role in the Academy’s nomination and final-ballot processes for the 2026 ceremony.

Confirming his membership, the Recording Academy shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday featuring Davido alongside other newly admitted members.

The post read, “Creating a song or an album takes heart, time, and dedication. ✨ That’s why Recording Academy members including #Davido, #ravynlenae, #offsetyrn, #jessiereyez, #zacbrownband, #anneakikomeyers, #miles.minnick, #mayaelizabethmusic, #damiensneed, #damarismusica, and #stewart_copeland are sharing why your participation matters.”

Speaking on the milestone, Davido expressed pride at joining the global community of music professionals shaping the awards.

“Understanding the importance of how our voices are heard, I am participating in the GRAMMY Award process. It is a game-changer. I have learned that voting empowers you to have a say in what is considered and voted on in each season. I am honoured to be part of the Recording Academy community, and I look forward to voting,” he said.

Davido’s inclusion underscores the Academy’s ongoing efforts to diversify and expand its membership base, with growing representation from African and other international artists.

The Academy also announced that voting for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards will open on October 3. “Recording Academy voting members: review the ballot, listen, and vote early, starting October 3,” it said.