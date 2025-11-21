Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, marked his 33rd birthday on Friday, describing the this year as one of the most fulfilling of his life.

The singer celebrated the milestone in Atlanta, United States, with intimate gathering of family members, close friends, and key members of his 30BG crew.

In attendance were his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke; Osun State Governor and uncle, Ademola Adeleke; his sister, Sharon; cousins Nike and Folashade; his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke; manager, Asa; and longtime collaborator, DJ ECool.

The private celebration came ahead of Davido’s sold-out concert at the 21,000-seater State Farm Arena, part of his ongoing 5ive Alive Tour.

The atmosphere was lively, with music, laughter, and heartfelt tributes to the award-winning artist.

Videos circulating online showed Davido at the heart of the festivities, surrounded by loved ones.

Reflecting on his journey, he said he released his first song at age 17 and now, at 33, he considers this year particularly special.

“I dropped my first song when I was 17, and now I’m 33. This year is one of my best years ever; I got married to the most beautiful woman and we had our babies,” Davido said.

The singer attributed his renewed joy to his marriage to Chioma and the birth of their twins.

He also thrilled fans by revealing progress on his sixth studio album, coming just seven months after the release of his fifth project, 5ive, on April 18.