The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Command, has arrested 230 suspects and confiscated a large quantum of illicit substances in a sustained 30-day operation targeting drug flashpoints across the state.

State Commander of the Agency, Abubakar Idris, disclosed this at a press briefing in Kano, describing the feat as a major boost to the ongoing war against drug abuse and criminality being driven under the Kano State Joint Taskforce for Peace Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation.

Idris said the round-the-clock operations were jointly executed with personnel of the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Immigration Service, Nigeria Correctional Service, and the Department of State Services (DSS), which enabled operatives to penetrate notorious drug enclaves.

He listed the areas raided to include Kofar Ruwa, Tashar Rami, Rijiyar Lemo, Kurna, Mil Tara, Zage, Dorayi Karshen Waya, Dawanau, Filin Idi, Research, Rimi Market, Zango, Kofar Mata, Kano Line and Ladanai.

Items seized during the operation included cannabis sativa, EXOL-5, diazepam, suck-and-die, rubber solution and codeine syrup, as well as locally fabricated weapons frequently used by drug syndicates.

“This operation underscores our commitment to eliminating drug abuse, which continues to fuel crimes such as thuggery, phone snatching and other social vices. The impact is already visible, as residents are witnessing a significant reduction in substance abuse and related criminality,” he said.

Idris urged community leaders, parents, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to deepen collaboration with security agencies, noting that sustaining the gains recorded requires collective vigilance.

Chairman of the Joint Taskforce and Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hon. Sanusi Kofar-Mata, commended the operatives for their dedication and assured them of the state government’s continued support to strengthen the ongoing operations.