Nigerian-American singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has celebrated his father, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, on his 68th birthday anniversary on Wednesday, describing him as the ‘Biggest B’.

Taking to his social media handles, Davido congratulated his father, telling him how much he loves him and that the world also loves him too.

The 30B gang leader and CEO of DMW record label wrote: “Happy birthday Daddy!! The world loves you! Thank God for you! BIGGEST B!!!! I love you so much !!!”

LEADERSHIP reports that Chief Deji Adeleke, born on March 6, 1956, is a billionaire businessman and president of Adeleke University, situated in his native Ede town, in Osun State. He is also the CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited. One of his younger brothers, Ademola Adeleke, is the incumbent governor of Osun State.