Suspected gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped one Mr Adegbenjo of Community High School, Alabata in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The victim, a secondary school teacher, who is an albino, was kidnapped in the early hours of Wednesday while trekking towards the school.

Residents feared that the abduction of the victim being an albino, might be related to kidnap for ritual purpose.

Some persons hold the age-long belief that albinos were useful for money attraction hence, their vulnerability to be used for money rituals.

Another teacher of the same school who craved anonymity advocated for concerted efforts by the police and local vigilante to immediately storm and search forest at Alabata area on the Iseyin-Moniya Road to rescue the victim.

”We are pleading that the vigilante group and policemen be dispatched to the forest around Alabata to search for him before anything ciuld happen to him,” the teacher pleaded.