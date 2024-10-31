In a remarkable display of star power, Nigerian music sensation, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido, has shattered the record for the most-watched TikTok live stream in Africa, attracting an astonishing 389,800 viewers.

The historic event took place on Wednesday, captivating fans across the continent and beyond.

Hosted by popular Nigerian TikTok personalities Peller, Jarvis, and Jo Blaq, the live stream featured an electrifying mix of Davido’s hit songs and engaging interactions with fans. Viewers were treated to exclusive behind-the-scenes moments and insights into the artist’s life, making the experience even more special.

Davido’s record-breaking achievement underscores the growing influence of social media in the music industry, particularly in Africa, where artists are increasingly leveraging platforms like TikTok to connect directly with their fan base. The event not only highlighted Davido’s immense popularity but also showcased the power of collaboration among content creators in the digital space.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement, with many praising the artist for his engaging personality and commitment to entertaining his audience. As the live stream continues to trend, Davido’s record-setting performance marks another milestone in his already illustrious career, reinforcing his status as a leading figure in African music.