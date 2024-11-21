The music video for ‘Na Money,’ performed by Nigerian music sensation, Davis Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has won the ‘Best Costume/Styling (Craft)’ award at the 12th Berlin Fashion Film Festival.

The Berlin Fashion Film Festival is part of the renowned Berlinale, a prominent European and global film industry event since 1951.

The festival annually attracts industry stars, filmmakers, and enthusiasts to Berlin.

Davido’s win highlights the growing global appreciation for African creative talent.

Directed by Dammy Twitch and produced by Blessing Uzzi, ‘Na Money’ is the third track of Davido’s album ‘Timeless’ which featured Grammy-award-winning Beninese-French singer, songwriter, actress, and activist Angélique Kidjo and Nigerian highlife stars, The Cavemen.

The visuals’ vibrant costumes, rich cultural elements, and stunning visuals impressed the judges.