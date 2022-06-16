The deputy governor of Yobe State, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, has lost a 16-year-old daughter, Khadija (Siyama), to an auto crash days after his son died in an auto accident.

A statement signed by his press secretary, Hussaini Mai Suleh, in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, on Thursday, said Khadija Idi Barde Gubana (Siyama) died in an auto crash along Maiduguri-Kano Road.

According to the statement, Khadija died as a result of injuries she sustained from the accident.

Suleh said the deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites at the palace of the Mai of Fune in Damagum town of Fune local government area of the State.

“She left behind her parents, brothers and sisters. May her soul rest in peace, may God Almighty give the family the courage to bear the fortitude especially the pillar of the family Hon Idi Barde Gubana,” he added.

Recall that the deputy governor lost a seven-year-old son last week Saturday in similar circumstances on the same Kano-Maiduguri Road.

LEADERSHIP gathered that some traditional rulers, government officials, friends, political office-holders and other personalities were at the residence of the deputy governor to sympathise with the family over the loss of their daughter.