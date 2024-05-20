The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has announced its sponsorship of the 10th edition of the Okpekpe International Road Race, scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 25th, 2024, in Edo State. This enduring partnership underscores DBN’s commitment to advancing sports and promoting tourism development in Nigeria.

The 10-kilometer race which is the first to be granted a gold label status in Nigeria is set in the scenic hills of Okpekpe town near Auchi, highlighting the beauty of Edo State and its significant economic benefits to the local community.

DBN managing director/CEO, Dr Tony Okpanachi in a statement said: “DBN is honored to support the historic Okpekpe International 10km Road Race for the seventh consecutive year. Our involvement in this event reflects our broader mission to foster community engagement, promote health and wellness, and stimulate economic growth through sports. The Okpekpe Race is more than just a competition; it is a celebration of resilience, unity, and excellence.

“I am very certain that DBN’s sponsorship will play a crucial role in ensuring the race’s success. Our support extends beyond financial contributions, it emphasizes our strong dedication to corporate social responsibility and our commitment to the holistic development of Nigerian society.”

According to him, “Supporting the Okpekpe International Road Race aligns perfectly with DBN’s mission of driving sustainable development, empowering communities, and fostering economic growth. Sports as we all know serve as a unifying force and a catalyst for economic and social development, and we are proud to play a role in this transformative event.”

Meanwhile, the organisers of the annual event have unveiled the medals for the 10th edition, with just five days to go until the competition holds in Okpekpe town in Edo State.

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, the event’s organizers, say the design of the medals was driven by a focus on uniqueness and originality to go with the race’s status as the first road running event in Nigeria to have its course measured by a World Athletics certified course measurer and the first in West Africa to be granted a label status.

Zack Amodu, the race director reveals the reason behind the unveiling of commemorative medals for the race.

“This is a celebration of organizing a world class race for 10 years devoid of controversies and that has always received commendations from World Athletics in terms of upgrading of the race from the bronze label we started with in 2015 to silver in 2018 and gold in 2023, a year after the race returned from a two-year Covid-induced absence on World Athletics road race calendar.

“We are proud to set the pace for others to come and become world class like us not only in Nigeria but the entire west African region. We have unveiled a commemorative medal just for this race as it carries not just the logo of the race with the green colour of Nigeria running across its face but it was also designed around the figure 10 which easily shows it’s a celebration of 10 years of an historic event,’ said Amodu.

Continuing, Amodu says it is imperative the medals connect sports, heroism and national identity and that they are all crafted from a unique brass alloy with each medal plated in gold, silver or bronze.

‘The medals will be handed out to those who finish within a specified time as well to celebrities who will be at the race,’ revealed Amodu who was assured of another world class event on Saturday in Okpekpe

“We are crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s. We are ready to deliver yet another spectacular race befitting of our status as the first gold label 10km road race in Nigeria. We are happy the attention of the whole watching world will be on Okpekpe race as the only world athletics label race to be run on that date all over the world,’ said Amodu.

The 10th edition of the Gold Label Okpekpe international 10km road race will hold on Saturday, May 25, 2024 in Okpekpe town and it promises to show the world a true celebration of sport on a unique stage and welcomes everybody who wishes to witness a truly world class race run over hills and tarred road.