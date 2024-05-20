Former Nigerian goalkeeper and Supersport pundit, Peterside Idah, says next month’s Rivers International Marathon will be used to celebrate the one year anniversary of Siminalayi Fubara as the executive governor of Rivers State.

Idah, who is the race’s head of media and communications says the event could not have been better timed and organizers have keyed it into the one year celebration of Gov Fubara’s tenure.

‘We want to use this race to celebrate the one year anniversary of our Governor, Siminalayi Fubara who is the main reason Rivers state has been officially termed as the sports hub of the nation by John Enoh, the Minister of Sports Development,’ says Idah.

Continuing, Idah reveals that the Rivers International Marathon has received massive backing from Gov Fubara as well as corporate Nigeria.

‘Gov Fubara is the biggest supporter of the race and we are determined to organize a race befitting the status of Rivers state as the new destination of sort for sports in Nigeria,’ Idah added and revealed that two financial institutions, Globus and Zenith Bank have thrown their weight behind the race.

‘Globus and Zenith bank are backing us as partners and this shows that corporate Nigeria is appreciating the giant strides we have taken in terms of sports development and the many benefits that come with organizing a road race.

‘Aside showcasing how beautiful our state is, especially the capital, Port Harcourt, we are also going to showcase our culture, boost commerce, as well as encourage residents in Rivers state to take to running and jogging as a way of keeping healthy. Like the saying goes, health is wealth and we want to let our people imbibe the culture of exercising, of jogging and running.

The Rivers International Marathon will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024 in Port Harcourt. The 42.195km race will start at the Civic Centre and end at the Yakubu Gowon stadium.