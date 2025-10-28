A cultural promotion enterprise, De Ambassadors Global Network has said it is set to tell Africa’s authentic story to the world.

Founder of the project, Jennifer Chi Ikeaba Obiasor, said the network was a trailblazing African creative media on a mission to tell Africa’s authentic story, powerfully, proudly and unapologetically to the world.

According to her, De Ambassador is a new generation of storytellers and changemakers celebrating Africa’s brilliance, its people, heritage, innovation, and unstoppable spirit, both on the continent and across the global stage.

Obiasor said, “De Ambassadors Global Network is redefining what it means to be Africa’s Pride. Through bold storytelling and transformative initiatives, we spotlight the continent’s achievements in entertainment, culture, sports, innovation, and leadership, inspiring a new global appreciation of the African experience”.

She mentioned that the flagship projects of the organisation include the Compendium of Top African Performers, a landmark publication, celebrating extraordinary Africans shaping global change and inspiring future generations.

She also mentioned top Nigeria Performers Across the Globe (Nigeria @66 Edition), a monumental national and diaspora project recognizing Nigerians breaking boundaries worldwide, featuring profiles, awards, and international showcases in celebration of Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary, as one of the projects of the organisation.

According to her, others are Television Documentaries and Cultural Series, an immersive storytelling that brings Africa’s traditions, lifestyles, and untold stories to screens across the world.

She mentioned others to include, “De Ambassadors Global Network TV Sports Series, A dynamic sports show spotlighting African athletes and their inspiring journeys on the global stage.

“Magazines and Digital Media Platforms, a vibrant channels promoting African arts, governance, innovation, and leadership.

“Fashion, Music and Talent Events, a colorful celebration of creativity, youth expression, and African excellence.

“Investment and Economic Development Forums, High-impact gatherings connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to drive Africa’s economic transformation narrative.”

She said the vision of the network is to become the global beacon of African storytelling and a platform where Africa speaks for itself, to itself, and to the world with confidence, pride, and purpose.