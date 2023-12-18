A devastating explosion at an oil terminal in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, early on Monday resulted in the loss of at least eight lives and left 84 individuals injured, as confirmed by a senior police officer.

The incident caused chaos in the Kaloum administrative district, with the resulting blaze being contained by emergency responders.

The blast, which occurred at the nation’s primary oil terminal, sent shockwaves through the downtown area, shattering windows of nearby residences and prompting the evacuation of hundreds, as reported by a witness to Reuters.

Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene, battling massive flames and dense black smoke that billowed into the sky. Several tanker trucks departed the depot, escorted by soldiers and police.

Guinea, although not an oil-producing country, depends on imported refined products stored mainly in the Kaloum terminal, which are subsequently distributed across the nation via trucks. The extent of damage to the terminal remains uncertain at this time.

Notably, Guinea hosts a small oil depot in Kamsar, located north of Conakry, primarily utilised by mining corporations.

As the fire gradually came under control later in the day, a noticeable column of smoke and residual flames persisted, marking the aftermath of the catastrophic incident.

The government, through a statement, expressed profound concern over the tragic event, acknowledging its potential impact on the populace. An official investigation is set to be initiated to ascertain the cause of the explosion and identify any accountable parties.

“The Government is deeply concerned about this event, recognizing its widespread implications. Investigations will be launched to determine the origin of this incident,” the government statement declared.

Authorities advised citizens to remain indoors, announcing the closure of schools on Monday following the calamitous explosion at the oil terminal in Conakry. The situation remains under close observation as efforts continue to understand the circumstances that led to the tragic event.