Deaf athletes and sports stakeholders have staged protests in several parts of Nigeria over the exclusion of Deaf sports from the compulsory events for the 2026 National Sports Festival (NSF), scheduled to hold in Enugu from 27 November to 11 December.

The protesters are demanding the reinstatement of Deaf sports as compulsory events at the Coal City Games, accusing the National Sports Commission (NSC) of reversing an earlier decision that granted the sports permanent status at the festival.

In Lagos, athletes and stakeholders staged a peaceful demonstration at the National Stadium, Surulere, where they reportedly blocked the stadium gate from 7am to draw attention to their grievances.

The protest was led by national deaf sports captain Badmus Nurudeen, with the demonstrators questioning why Deaf sports were excluded while events for able-bodied athletes and para-athletes remained on the programme.

Prince Adesoji, a Nigerian professional sign language interpreter who witnessed the protest, told The PUNCH that the organisers had written to the police ahead of the demonstration to request security protection.

Between 10 and 15 police officers were deployed to the venue, including the Divisional Police Officer for Surulere, CSP Bamisaye Olalere, under Area C Command.

According to Adesoji, the police invited a presidential aide, Adeboye, to meet the protesters. He said the aide, who was familiar with Lagos State deaf captain Peter Nwokolobia, attended to their concerns.

The dispute centres on the exclusion of Deaf sports from the 15 compulsory sports approved for the 2026 festival, with the events reportedly relegated to optional status.

Stakeholders argue that the decision contradicts a resolution adopted at the First National Council on Sports meeting held in Enugu in May 2024, which granted Deaf sports permanent or compulsory status at the National Sports Festival.

They have also questioned the decision to retain para-sports events, including para-athletics, para-badminton, para-table tennis and para-powerlifting, while excluding Deaf sports from the compulsory programme.

The protests have spread beyond Lagos, with Deaf athletes in Edo and other states mobilising against the decision. Some demonstrators have described the exclusion as discriminatory and contrary to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

In Abuja, the Nigeria Deaf Football Association (NDFA) and members of the Nigeria Deaf Eagles announced plans for protests from 19 to 22 October, targeting the Presidential Villa and the National Assembly Complex.

Apart from demanding the reinstatement of Deaf sports at the festival, the group is seeking payment of outstanding allowances arising from the 2023 World Deaf Football Championship in Malaysia and government support for upcoming international competitions.

The controversy follows the NSC’s decision to streamline the number of sports at the 2026 festival to 20 events as part of efforts to reduce costs.

The commission, led by Director-General Bukola Olopade, has faced criticism from Deaf sports stakeholders over the process, with protesters alleging that the decision was taken without adequate consultation.

The National Sports Festival is Nigeria’s premier multi-sport competition, bringing together athletes representing states and the Federal Capital Territory.

With the Enugu Games scheduled to begin in November, the protesters are seeking urgent government intervention to restore Deaf sports to the list of compulsory events and address their outstanding financial and participation concerns.