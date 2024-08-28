The Iron Rod and Steel Distributors Employers of Nigeria (IRSDEUN) said it is in full support of moves by the National Assembly towards mopping up substandard steel products across the country.

The union noted that substandard steel products have saturated the Nigerian market, because of the greed of some producers, who are majorly foreigners working in collaboration with some government officials.

The national president of IRSDEUN, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, in a statement hailed the recent move by the House of Representatives’ Committee on Steel Development, to harvest information regarding statutory compliance obligation and production processes of suspected iron rod producers from the Standard Organization of Nigeria(SON), and tax laws of Nigeria from the Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS) to ensure validation of reports.

“We applaud it. It’s a bold step in the right direction after a long period of calling for a checkmate of the activities of SON, which has become ineffective in sanitizing the industrial production sector and ridding it of substandard product. It is highly commendable.

“However, we call on members of the National Assembly, especially the Steel Development Committee to remain undaunted and uncompromising as they are about to make history.We assure them of our unflinching support in the interest of the safety of Nigerian citizens and their properties,” Awoyale said.