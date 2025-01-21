The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has updated the number of fatalities as a result of a fuel tanker explosion at Dikko Junction in Niger State to 98, while 69 others secured different degrees of injury.

NEMA gave the update after the distribution of food and non-food items, including medical supplies for treatment of the injured victims and relief support for their families.

“Update on the disaster indicate that 98 persons lost their lives, 69 have different degrees injury while 20 shops were burnt in the inferno,” NEMA said in a press release that was issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, visited the community and flagged off the distribution of the items, according to the statement.

The DG reportedly said it was also in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu and the continuation of the federal government’s commitment to supporting the recovery of the community from the disaster.

She said, “based on the report of the first rapid assessment carried out by officials of NEMA, NSEMA and other first responders, we have come to provide immediate assistance of food and non-food items including medicaments to the affected families.”

While sympathising with the people, the DG NEMA assured that the agency would coordinate comprehensive efforts aimed at assisting in their recovery from the disaster.

She said that besides the mourning over the tragic incident, it was also a reminder for every community to pay attention to the urgent need for disaster preparedness and to be proactive in safeguarding lives and property.

The DG NEMA commended the swift response of first responders to the incident, particularly the rescue teams of NEMA, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, firefighters, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, medical personnel, community members, security operatives and other stakeholders that acted swiftly under pressure to save lives and mitigate further damages.

Present at the occasion was the deputy speaker of Niger State House of Assembly, Afiniki Daudu, who appreciated the prompt response of the federal government in the delivery of the relief items through NEMA.

Also present were the chairman of Gurara local government area of Niger State, Alhaji Abdulhalim Abubakar, Director General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Comrade Abdullahi Arah and the community leaders.