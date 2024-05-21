Death toll as a result of bandits attack in Zurak and Bankalala villages in Bashar District of Wase local government area of Plateau State has risen to fifty.

A traditional ruler in Wase Alhaji, Ahmed Lawal while disclosing this, said the death toll has increased to 50 persons who have since been buried according to Muslim rites.

Our correspondent recall that gunmen suspected to be bandits in their numbers attacked Zurak and Bankalala village in Bashar District of Wase local government area of Plateau State, killing more over 40 residents including vigilantes and injuring others in the process

Several houses were also razed by the rampaging gunmen in an incident that has thrown the community into agony.

According to residents of the community, the incident occurred around 7 pm on Monday when residents were going about their normal activities but could not report the incident due to poor communication network in the area.

A youth leader in the area, Sahpi’i Sambo, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the bandits arrived at the community on motorcycles with sophisticated weapons and started shooting sporadically at everyone on sight.

He also said, “More than 40 people were killed while many others were injured” in the attack.

Similarly confirming the killing, the Information Officer of Wase local government council, Daniel Manwan said over 30 people were killed in Bankalala village while operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) pursued and killed three bandits at Zurak Village.