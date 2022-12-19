The governorship candidates of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Prof Shuaib AbdulRaheem and Alh Abdullahi Yaman, said they would focus on education and agriculture respectively in a bid to restore the glory of the state.

The duo spoke at the gubernatorial debate of the state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) tagged “Conversation 2023” and held at the NUJ Press Centre in Ilorin, the state capital.

While Abdulraheem held the view that education could be employed to solve 90 percent of the societal problems, Yamman said the time is ripe to embark on agricultural revolution.

The NNPP governorship flag-bearer observed that investment in education is the nation’s key wealth and must be in the right quality and quantity.

He noted that the misguided individuals committing banditry, kidnapping and terrorism got ensnared due to lack of attention to right education.

AbdulRaheem added that he would take a holistic look into the state education and teachers engaged to tutor prospective students if elected in next year’s polls.

For his part, the PDP candidate said his administration would prioritize agricultural revolution through which thousands of unemployed youths could be meaningfully engaged

He told the gathering that the state was blessed with untapped natural resources but only take leader with vision and passion for development to ascertain the hidden treasure.

He stated that the health sector should also be improved upon because it is key to having healthy citizens.

The PDP governorship candidate said, “creation of jobs is very central if we want to take Kwara to greater height. We are going to enrich the people and bring prosperity to Kwara. This has been our focus a long time ago”.