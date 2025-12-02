The chief judge of Kwara State, Justice Abiodun Adebara, has released 17 inmates of the Ilorin Custodial Centre in Okekura and the Custodial Center in Mandala, to decongest the facilities.

During his visits to the correctional centres, CJ Adebara granted eight inmates conditional freedom, two were fully discharged in the old Ilorin Custodial Centre and four from Mandala Custodial Center, wihile two inmates were discharged conditionnaly in Mandala.

The chief judge explained that those released included inmates who had been held for long without trial, those with health challenges, and those without credible charges against them.

“The exercise was part of the judiciary’s statutory duty to decongest correctional facilities and ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done,” Adebara stated

He called on key stakeholders in the justice system to collaborate closely and handle criminal cases with greater diligence to prevent unnecessary delay and prolonged detention for those awaiting trial.

He praised the officers and personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) for their cooperation and commitment, reaffirming the Kwara State Judiciary’s dedication to protecting human rights and advancing the rule of law.

The state controller of Corrections, Tolorunshagba Emmanuel, thanked Justice Adebara for the visit and the releases, advising the freed inmates to embrace positive change and avoid actions that could lead them back to the facilities.