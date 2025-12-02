The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has apologised for the poor outcome of the first Nigeria Airshow, promising that it would become better in the future.

Keyamo, who spoke on the poor outcome of the event, said: “This is our first attempt. It will not be perfect. We are taking baby steps, but we are taking them with courage, conviction, and clarity of purpose. As with every great beginning, we will learn from this experience, we will improve, and we will build upon it until the Nigeria International Airshow becomes a permanent fixture on the global aviation calendar—standing shoulder to shoulder with Paris, Dubai, Farnborough, and Singapore.”

He further described the event as a bold declaration that Nigeria was ready to lead, innovate, and compete on the global stage and added that the show was a platform for discovery, investment, and collaboration.

He called for patience, noting that Nigeria would keep improving on future airshow.

According to him, “As we take this bold first step, I ask that we remain patient, collaborative, and ambitious. It may not be perfect, but it is our beginning. With each edition, we will refine, expand, and elevate this Airshow until it becomes a global benchmark.

“We may be taking small steps, but they are steps toward greatness—toward a future where the Nigeria International Airshow becomes a global brand and a symbol of our nation’s ambition.

“The future of Nigerian aviation is bright. And today, standing here at the maiden Nigeria International Airshow, we take flight toward that future—together.”

The minister further noted that, “Nigeria has also significantly enhanced its global standing in aircraft financing through the recent effective implementation of the Cape Town Convention (CTC) and the Aircraft Protocol, leading to a notable increase in Nigeria’s Cape Town Compliance Index score.

“A major milestone in this achievement is the operationalisation of the Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA) by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which now ensures swift, transparent deregistration and repossession of aircraft by lessors and financiers in cases of default.

“Additional legal reforms have boosted investor confidence, reduced risk perceptions, and expanded access to aircraft leasing and financing for Nigerian operators.”

Meanwhile, some participants described the event as poorly organised, nothing that their expectations were dashed.

One of them, who identified himself as Mark Johnson, said the inability to have air display at the airshow dashed his hopes.

He noted that an airshow without proper air display was below performance.