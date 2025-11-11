The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, has pledged inter-service collaboration towards improving intelligence sharing and developing new strategies to address emerging security challenges.

General Oluyede stated this on Monday when he led service chiefs on a courtesy visit to the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, in Abuja.

The visit was disclosed in a statement shared on the Nigerian Army’s official X handle, where the Service Chiefs noted that the visit highlighted the unity within the Armed Forces’ leadership and their collective commitment to strengthening national security.

The statement noted that the meeting served as an avenue to brief the minister on ongoing military operations nationwide.

“In a strong show of unity and strategic focus, the Cheif of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on November 10 2025, joined the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, and other Service Chiefs on a high level visit to the Honorable Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, in Abuja,” the statement read.

“The meeting stressed the Armed Forces’ cohesive leadership and shared resolve to strengthen national security.

“The engagement provided a strategic platform to brief the Minister on ongoing military operations nationwide, while exploring fresh measures to deepen inter-service synergy, intelligence integration, and operational efficiency in tackling evolving security threats,” the statement said.

Nigeria continues to grapple with a range of security challenges, from insurgency in the North-East to banditry and kidnapping across the North-West and North-Central, as well as communal and separatist-related tensions in other parts of the country.

Security agencies have in recent days stepped up operations against terrorist groups, following a warning from US President Donald Trump to deploy American forces to Nigeria if reported attacks on Christians persisted.