The Metropolitan Police have announced that four Nigerians and six other accomplices involved in series of violent phone robber escape 9that terrorised mobile phone outlets across London have been sentenced to a combined total of 55 years in prison.

According to a statement published on the Metropolitan Police website on Monday, the Nigerians identified as David Akintola, Ayomide Olaribiro, Olabiyi Obasa, and David Okewole were key members of the organised gang that targeted electronics and telecommunications shops across the city.

The police said the gang carried out 13 coordinated robberies between September and November 2024, mostly targeting EE stores across the United Kingdom.

“The group targeted mostly EE stores, using threats of violence to force staff to open secure stock rooms before making off with high-value mobile phones and other devices. In total, they stole items with a total value of £240,000,” the statement stated.

Detectives said the syndicate’s downfall came after forensic and digital evidence linked them to multiple crime scenes.

“Officers were able to link suspects to the scenes of the crimes through DNA evidence, as well as call data and vehicle records. They observed the group as they prepared for further offences, and on November 19, 2024, officers moved in to arrest four of the men in the act at an EE shop in Kilburn.

“Searches at addresses linked to the suspects led to the recovery of stolen devices and further evidence connecting the group to the robberies,” the Metropolitan Police added.

Following their arrests, all ten suspects were charged in court, with eight pleading guilty to conspiracy to rob on January 30, 2025.

They were sentenced on Friday, November 7, after months of trial proceedings at Kingston Crown Court.

The Metropolitan Police detailed the sentences as follows, “James Adodo of St Martins Road, Dartford, Kent, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment. David Akintola of Samuel Street, Woolwich, was sentenced to six years and six months’ imprisonment.

“Michael Babo of Gilbert Close, Woolwich, was sentenced to six years and 10 months’ imprisonment. Robert Hills of Mayfield Road, Gravesend, Kent, was sentenced to five years and three months’ imprisonment.

“Ayomide Olaribiro of Warrior Square, Manor Park, was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment. Nelson Joel of St Martins Road, Dartford, Kent, was sentenced to three years and three months’ imprisonment.

“Olabiyi Obasa of Norfolk Close, Dartford, Kent, was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment. David Okewole of Vale Road, Northfleet, Kent, was sentenced to seven years and six months’ imprisonment.”

Two other members faced lesser sentences after admitting to attempted robbery.

“Laville Bloise of Goldcrest Close, Thamesmead, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

“Mushtakim Miah of Artillery Place, Woolwich, was sentenced to eight years and six months’ imprisonment,” the police disclosed.